A smartphone app helped firefighters rescue a woman who became trapped in her car.
Crews from Chelmsford were able to use the what3words app to locate the motorist, who had become stuck along Boreham Road in Great Leighs yesterday morning.
Police officers at the scene were able to describe where the stranded vehicle was via the app and direct firefighters to the site.
The fire crews rescued the woman within an hour and she was left in the care of the ambulance service.
what3words is a free smartphone app that helps users easily and accurately describe their location.
The developers have broken the world down into trillions of 3m by 3m squares, each with a unique three-word address.
These words are then used to pinpoint a location more accurately when emergency services are dealing with an incident.
