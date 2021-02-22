The Queen will appear on BBC One next month in an annual message in A Celebration For Commonwealth Day.

The annual Commonwealth Day service, due to take place on March 8, is usually attended by the Queen and other members of the royal family.

However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony has been scrapped and the Queen will instead share her message via BBC One on Sunday March 7.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex will also take part in the programme, the Abbey said.

Announcing the Commonwealth Day TV show, the abbey tweeted: "We're really pleased to tell you that BBC One will broadcast A Celebration for Commonwealth Day on 7 March.

"The special programme replaces this year's Commonwealth Day service which is unable to go ahead due to the pandemic, and will include a special message from HM The Queen.

"Presented from the Abbey by Anita Rani, the programme will feature music and readings from across the Commonwealth, and reflections from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Countess of Wessex."

The message falls on the same day Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is being aired on CBS.

The 90-minute interview will air in the US at 8pm, which will be the early hours of Monday morning here in the UK.

The Queen is the symbolic head of the Commonwealth and regards the role very highly.

Last year’s Commonwealth service, just weeks before England went into its first national lockdown, was Harry and Meghan’s final appearance before they quit royal duties and left to start their life in the US.

The Queen’s message will be pre-recorded at Windsor Castle.

The service, which was due to be held on Monday March 8, is a key part of the royal calendar and has been held every year since 1972.

Some 2,000 people usually gather at the church in central London in celebration of the voluntary association of 54 nations.

Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, said: “The Commonwealth Service is one of the Abbey’s most important annual services, but as it is not possible to gather here, we have seized the chance to take the celebration well beyond these walls.

“We are so pleased that this rich and vibrant BBC programme with the royal family and the Abbey at its heart will celebrate our global connections at a time when we are all so physically isolated.”