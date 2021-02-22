CARE home residents are to be allowed one regular indoor visitor from next month as part of Boris Johnson’s 'road map' out of lockdown.

It is one of the few changes to have already been confirmed as part of the Prime Minister’s plan.

From March 8, a single, named individual will be allowed to hold hands indoors with their relative or contact in a care home, and make repeat visits under carefully designed conditions.

Every resident will have the opportunity to name one individual, who will be required to have a test beforehand, wear PPE during the visit and avoid close contact.

In a statement, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I know how important visiting a loved one is and I’m pleased we will soon be in a position for people to be carefully and safely reunited with loved ones who live in care homes.

“This is just the first step to getting back to where we want to be. We need to make sure we keep the infection rate down, to allow greater visiting in a step-by-step way in the future.

Outdoor, pod and screen visits will be able to continue which has been allowed during lockdown, meaning there will be chances for residents to see more than just the one person they nominate.

The Prime Minister is due to announce further changes in a televised press conference from Downing Street this evening.