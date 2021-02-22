If getting paid to watch live sport and eat takeaways sounds like your dream job, the the Racing Post has you covered.

With the Cheltenham Festival just around the corner, excitement is building for one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

Unfortunately, the home of racing will be without its famous roar this year as fans will not be allowed to attend, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, to celebrate its return, the Racing Post are looking for the ultimate TV sports fan to review televised sporting events and rate the best takeaways that complement the viewing experience.

The winner will be presented with the opportunity to watch and review four major televised sporting events, and also judge takeaway dishes as well.

Alongside getting to review televised sporting events and takeaways, the winner will also receive a 70” Ultra HD 4K TV, £500 cash to buy your favourite takeaways and an annual subscription to Racing Post Members’ Club.

Sporting events and takeaways

The successful candidate will be watching and reviewing the following major sporting events:

Cheltenham Festival, 16 March to 19 March

Premier League Match Week 29, 20 March

The Grand National, 8 April to 10 April

EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Final, 25 April

In terms of the takeaways, the reviewer will need to use the following judging criteria:

Takeaway practicality and enjoyment whilst watching televised sport

Takeaway taste and flavour profile

Takeaway delivery speed

Any allergies or preferences will be taken into consideration and takeaway options will be altered for the successful candidate.

You’ll also need to judge the sporting events on the following:

Broadcast or livestream quality

Commentary or pundit insight and personality

Advertisement length and frequency

How to apply

To apply, you’ll need to head over to the Racing Post website and fill out the online competition form.

You’ll need to provide your name, email address, phone number and answer the following question: Who won the Gold Cup in 2020?

After that, confirm that you’re over 18 years of age and that you want to get paid to participate in the dream job experience, and then you’re all set to go - just hit submit.

The winner will be selected at random, and delivery will be arranged in time for the Cheltenham Festival.

Entries close on 11 March, and the winner will be selected and contacted on 12 March via email or phone call.

They will then have 48 hours from being notified to claim the prize, otherwise a different winner will be randomly selected.