A MAN who indecently assaulted two children has been jailed for nine years.

Sydney Jupp, 64, of Betony Crescent, Billericay, committed the offences against his victims in the 1970s in Billericay.

They bravely came forward to police in 2017 and officers began an investigation.

Following extensive enquiries, Jupp was summonsed to court in October 2019.

He stood trial at Basildon Crown Court on February 15 this year and was convicted by a jury three days later (February 18) of eight counts of gross indecency with a child and four counts of indecent assault of a child.

Jupp was jailed the same day (February 18) for nine years and will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life upon his release.

Sydney Jupp

One of the victims said: “The whole process of speaking to police and going to court was hard but ultimately I am glad I did it.

“It was very emotional giving evidence in court and I was very worried about it, but I am so glad I found the courage to do it and it is all over now.

“I was worried that I wouldn’t be believed, but I am glad the jury believed me.

“I wish I had the courage to speak up sooner but I now have the strength to get on with my life without the terrible things that happened to me holding me back. I finally feel I can get on with living again.

“I hope my experience will give other people who have been abused the courage to come forward and give them hope that they will achieve justice.

“If this has happened to you, please come forward and speak to the police. Don’t let the people who have harmed you get away with it.

“I would also like to thank the team from SERICC Rape and Sexual Abuse Specialist Service and volunteers from the witness service at Basildon Crown Court. The support they provided was amazing and I couldn’t have got through this without them.”

Jupp's other victim said: “I wish I had come forward sooner.

“I always thought that I had dealt with this in my life, but giving evidence this week has lifted a black cloud I never knew existed.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ian Burgess said: “I want to praise the bravery of both victims for coming forward and supporting the prosecution of Sydney Jupp.

“I know it has been very difficult for them having to face their abuser in court, but I hope his conviction and sentencing will give them comfort that they have been believed and justice has been done.

“I urge anyone who has been abused to not be afraid of speaking to us, no matter how long ago the abuse took place.

“We will listen to you, make sure you are supported and investigate to bring offenders to justice.

“If you are not ready to speak to police, there are other organisations who can help you. Please don’t suffer in silence.”

Anyone who wants to get in contact with the police can call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, members of the public can visit essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault for more contact details.