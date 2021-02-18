ESSEX Police have secured a closure order for a property which has hosted four illegal parties during lockdown.

Most recently, officers fined 18 people a total of nearly £15,000 after shutting down an unlawful house party at Knoll House, in Bury Road, Sewardstonebury, on Saturday, January 30.

Three previous gatherings had already been broken up at the privately-rent property, including on New year's Eve and twice in January.

No one is allowed to enter or live in the house

A closure order for the home has now been secured via the court.

It prevents anyone entering or living at the house and will stop further breaches taking place.

Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, District Commander for Brentwood and Epping Forest, said: “We first became aware of Knoll House because a member of the public, and other people passing by, reported that there was an unlicensed music event taking place [on New Year’s Eve].

“On attendance we found about 100 people present, there was evidence of alcohol use, music equipment and drug abuse. As a result, we issued fines and dispersed the people there.

“Two further, smaller, events took place in January then, on 30 January, there was an event similar in size to that on New Year’s Eve.

Pictures from inside the property after a party was broken up

“When we have been there, we have issued fines to those present and also have access to £10,000 fines for the organiser involved.

“We have arrested one person for fraud in connection a range of music events which have taken place.

Essex Police fined revellers £15,000 last month

“It has taken a significant amount of work from our local community policing team in order for us to gain these powers, which means people cannot go to the property, they cannot reside at it and certainly cannot engage in any further unlicensed music events.

“I am really grateful to people who have reported these events so far. It is a difficult time for everybody and made more difficult by the people who are choosing to ignore the restrictions.

“People who are adhering to the restrictions, please tell Essex Police if you witness breaches. We will respond and will take matters seriously and will issue fines where there are clear and blatant breaches.”

Revellers being escorted away from the home at the end of January

Here is Chief Inspector Alcock speaking about the closure order:

You can make reports of Covid breaches to Essex Police via the Digital 101 service, between 7am and 11pm, at www.essex.police.uk.

Or visit www.essex.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures/.