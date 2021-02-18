Police have issued a new appeal to help them find a man who has been missing since Monday.

Officers have urged to report any sightings of Michael Underwood who they believe will be most likely riding a bike.

Mr Underwood, who is 53 and Chelmsford, hasn't been seen for nearly three days.

Police says he could be riding a bike with a black frame and black saddlebags.

Mr Underwood is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short grey hair and a short grey beard.

A police spokesman said: "He does not have his mobile phone with him but we do believe he is travelling on his bike.

"We’re concerned for his welfare and need to find him to make sure he’s okay.

"The image we are issuing today was captured on CCTV a few days ago, before he was missing, but is a more recent likeness than the original image we issued.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 quoting incident 833 of 15 February or 999 in an emergency."