Here are the top tips for tonight’s race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of MyRacing:

4.20pm

Comeatchoo, who can easily be forgiven a lacklustre run at Southwell last week, looks a leading contender while Passional, Our Oystercatcher, Manumission and Solar Park all have something to recommend them. PRINCELY is returning from a break and is yet to win on the AW but he's run well on Polytrack previously and can also go well fresh. He should be able to adopt a stalking position in a race featuring plenty of pace and his rider is good value for a 3lb claim in this company.

4.55pm

Mid Day Rush is respected, as the only previous winner in the field, but the combination of a 5lb higher mark and drop from 6f swings things the way of MEHMO under a 7lb claimer. With two solid efforts to his name over this trip on Polytrack, including when having Swooper and Red Carpet Queen behind at Lingfield last month, he's fancied to break his duck.

5.30pm

Madrinho is back below his last winning mark and should do better under Ben Curtis, but there are a few potential improvers in what's a decent race for the grade. San Juan is the obvious starting point after last week's easy win but his improvement has come over 5f on Fibresand, and SHAMAROUSKI and Breath Of Spring, who's had a stop-start career to date, could yet be capable of better after just six races apiece. Preference is for the former, who pulled hard when well supported ahead of his stable debut three months ago and now sports a hood down in trip.

6pm

The key factor could be whether the top weight Notation can replicate her impressive Fibresand form on this different surface. It's quite possible she will, and this trip should be well within her range, but there are viable alternatives and she's worth taking on with INDIGO TIMES. David Simcock's 4yo has made giant strides since his stamina has been drawn out and he's 3-3 in handicaps around here. He can register a quick hat-trick.

6.30pm

Shimmering Dawn, who likes it here and holds Amber Island and Queen's Course on recent running, is an obvious starting point back on Polytrack. However, QUICKSTEP LADY is from a family that tends to improve with age, being a half-sister to the yard's Group 3 winner Dancing Star among others, and she remains open to improvement after finishing last season on an upswing.

7pm

Glenn Coco ran his best race for a while when second here five weeks ago and he's feared, with Gloves Lynch, Fred and Lethal Talent also coming right into the reckoning. This track seems to suit FULL INTENTION (nap) very well though and it's encouraging that he was able to produce such an authoritative display at Lingfield 15 days ago. A 5lb rise shouldn't be beyond him on that evidence.

7.30pm

Hunters Step has finished runner-up at Lingfield the last twice and he's strongly respected on his stable debut, but preference is for SHYJACK, who was a strong-finishing third in his bid for a Kempton double last time and still has potential at this trip. My Footsteps ran well to finish placed behind the selection three weeks ago and he has each-way claims again, while others who could be dangerous are the well-handicapped pair Captain Pugwash and Elusif.

8pm

This looks a strong race for the grade and the obvious starting point is Mostallim, who escapes a penalty for his 7f win at Wolverhampton and is a major player if he can repeat the form. Irish Times landed a classified event here last time and is respected off his revised mark, while recent Lingfield scorer Cristal Pallas Cat should make another bold bid. However, the vote goes to DUSTY DAMSEL, who showed plenty of determination to record her breakthrough win at Kempton and may be able to follow up for a yard in stunning form.

8.30pm

Several have possibilities but the most striking contender is BAYSTON HILL, who made it 5-8 at this track when scoring over C&D last month and remains feasibly treated off only 2lb higher here. Cozone was a clear second behind an improver at Wolverhampton on his recent stable debut and he's feared most, though Central City has run well in his last four starts and has each-way claims again. The other one on the shortlist is Hotspur Harry, who should give it another good shot on his step back up in trip.