A MAN is wanted after two police officers were attacked while on duty.
Essex Police are keen to speak to Jonathon Young, 29, following the attack on Sunday.
Two special constables were assaulted on Seaview Road, Canvey at 1.55am.
Both officers suffered bruising but are recovering well.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Young has links to Canvey, Dunmow, Saffron Walden, and Bishop’s Stortford.
"Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us online at https://www.essex.police.uk where you can also use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Alternatively, you can call 101."
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.
