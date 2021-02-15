A TRANSPORT company is encouraging people to get creative during the half-term break as part of a community campaign and competition.

Hedingham Omnibuses wants families and children to paint colourful rocks and leave them at bus shelters across Essex.

The light-hearted initiative, entitled BusTravelRocks, is designed to give residents a way to show their appreciation for bus drivers and all key workers across our region.

It has also been developed to provide people with an opportunity and reason to get creative during lockdown and spread positivity throughout the county.

Davina Langley, marking manager at Hedingham Omnibuses, said: “Painted rocks have started to appear at bus shelters, which is wonderful to see, but we encourage more families to get involve, especially during half term.

“It’s a thank you to all key workers, especially our bus drivers who themselves are on the front line transporting essential workers to where they need to go.”

Every rock which is painted and shared on social media using the hashtag #bustravelrocks also stands a chance to win a family day bus pass with Hedingham.

The competition closes on the March 10 and the winner will be announced online on the March 12.

To find out more visit hedingham.co.uk/bustravelrocks.