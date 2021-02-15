Temperatures are forecast to rise into the double digits across Essex today as the UK’s cold spell comes to an end.

The Met Office said Monday would see the beginning of the milder weather, with the mercury rising to highs of 13C in England and Wales.

It follows a period of freezing conditions, which saw Essex covered in snow.

And people are set to finally see the disappearance of the snow which had stayed across the county for more than a week.

In a Tweet last night Essex Weather Centre said: "Rapid thaw of lying snow tomorrow as milder air finally returns from the Atlantic.

"Temperatures into double figures throughout next week and feeling pleasant in any sunshine."

The centre added: "Week ahead: Unsettled at times with bands of rain pushing eastwards. Mild or very mild, perhaps even warm by next weekend."

Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said: “Weather-wise, it’s not too bad a day for many tomorrow.

“It does start wet across south-east England with some outbreaks of rain.

“But from mid to late morning they should clear, and then for many we are looking at dry interludes with some sunny spells."

Mr Miall said the weather will be “quite wet and windy” for most of the week.

He said: “We will be hovering between 7C to 12C, I suspect, through Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.

“Most of the snow will start melting early in the week, with the exception being Scotland because they have had so much of it.”

The chilly conditions froze the sea at Southend over the weekend.