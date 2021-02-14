A woman was attaked by an "out of control" dog in a large city park.

The victim and her daughter were near the car park beside the café in Hylands Park, Chelmsford on Sunday January 31 when they were approached by a large dog, which was still on the lead.

The dog, described as being brown and white, and potentially a Mastiff-type breed, bit the victim on the elbow and knocked her to the floor. She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.



The dog's owner, described as being a white man with brown hair who was over 6ft tall, did not stop to assist the victim.

He left the scene accompanied by a woman and a young girl, believed to be around 9 or 10 years old.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are asking that anyone who saw the incident, or who might recognise the dog or its owner based off of the descriptions, should submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm."



You can also call Chelmsford's Local Policing team on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/18234/21. Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.