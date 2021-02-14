Striking images and videos show how the seasonal chilly weather is freezing our coastline.
Southend's beaches are covering in frosty waves and the borough parks are also in the deep freeze too - with icy lakes.
Videos and pictures show waves freezing as they crash onto Southend's legendary beaches.
Shocked and impressed walkers and brave swimmers spotted the icy waves.
Ellen Wright-Martin said: "It’s turned into a giant slush drink and my husband Jim swam in it as part of his training."
Sue Archer snapped photographs at Southend seafront and in Southchurch Park after the pond had frozen.
Bosses at the landmark pier posted about the sighting and warned others to stay home and warm.
A spokesman said: "Cold enough to freeze the sea... With temperatures staying below freezing this is an impressive sight. Stay safe and stay at home in the warm."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment