A major south Essex road is STILL partly closed after a water main burst and the ground froze.
Yesterday morning the A127 Southend bound was shut from West Mayne in Dunton down to the Fortune of War Roundabout due to the burst water main in the road.
Highways bosses and police shut the road after the water was freezing on the A127.
Now water firm bosses say the road is still partly shut.
A spokesperson for Essex and Suffolk Water said: “The burst water pipe on the A127 at Dunton was repaired on Saturday, water supply and pressure restored for customers.
"On Saturday evening, it was also possible for one of the lanes on the Southend-bound carriageway to be re-opened.
"The other lane will remain closed while work is completed to restore the road surface to a safe standard. We would like to apologise for the inconvenience that was caused and thank all of our customers and motorists for their patience.”