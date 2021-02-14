Dramatic footage shows a thug who stabbed a police office in the FACE being Tazered at his home.

Adrian Popa has been jailed after admitting to stabbing a police officer with a pen during an incident in Barnet.

Popa, 40, a Romanian national of no fixed address, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 12 February, having earlier pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

He received three years and 10 months for the threats to kill and 15 months for ABH, to run concurrently.

Shocking video footage shows Adrian Popa being Tazered in dramatic scenes at a home.

The Court heard that police were called by a resident in Manor Park Crescent, Edgware, at around 10:25hrs on Sunday, 16 August 2020 after Popa was spotted in the garden of an address.

He was subject to bail conditions that prohibited him from being in the area.

Officers attended and Popa began jumping fences in a bid to evade police.

He was pursued and apprehended by an officer. Police taser was deployed and discharged but was unsuccessful.

Popa launched a ferocious attack on the officer, stabbing her in the face multiple times with a pen and threatening to kill her.

Colleagues arrived and police taser was again deployed and discharged. Popa was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and making threats to kill.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution prior to going into police custody.

Popa was charged and remanded in custody.

The officer was treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Following a period of recuperation the officer has since returned to work.

Detective Constable Huss Ahmed, investigating officer for the case, said: "The officer in this incident is incredibly lucky. But for sheer fortune, her injuries may well have been life-changing or worse, and we could have been looking at a very different investigation.

"I am glad Popa has admitted his guilt, and will now serve a custodial sentence. This serves a reminder that we will pursue anyone who attacks our colleagues, and will work to put them before the courts to face justice."

Chief Inspector James Noble, North West Command Unit, said: "This example highlights the risk that police officers face when they go to work. No officer should expect to be attacked in this way. Popa is a violent man who will now face the consequences of his abhorrent actions that day. We have and will always work to pursue charges against those who assault emergency workers."