Are you worried about coronavirus vaccine side effects?

It’s understandable to be concerned about something new but many jabs have expected side effects, which are usually nothing to worry about.

But if you are concerned, don’t worry – anyone going to get the Covid vaccine will receive plenty of information from the NHS.

Even if you do get some side effects - and those listed here are only 'possible' effects - they will typically be quite mild and pass quickly, as a recent recipient found in their vaccine diary.Other people will notice nothing at all.

Here though we run through the information given out to patients who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus immunisation.13 official Pfizer Covid vaccine side effects The following are listed under a section of a leaflet given to patients entitled ‘possible side effects’.

Very common – may affect more than 1 in 10 people:

1 - Pain at injection site

2 - Tiredness

3 - Headache

4 - Muscle pain

5 - Chills

6 - Joint pain

7 - Fever Common – may affect up to 1 in 10 people:

8 - Injection site swelling

9 - Redness at injection site

10 - Nausea Uncommon – may affect up to 1 in 100 people:

11 - Enlarged lymph nodes

12 - Feeling unwell Rare side effects – may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people:

13 - Temporary one sided facial dropping What to do about vaccine side effects

The leaflet given out to those who receive the vaccine goes on to explain what you should do about any side effects.

It said: “If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.