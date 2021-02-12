AN Essex mum and daughter are encouraging everyone in Essex who doesn’t have Covid-19 symptoms to be tested regularly, to help reduce the spread.

Denise and Danielle Crosbie, who live in Rochford, get tested every week at the test centre in Rayleigh.

Denise is in a childcare bubble for one of her daughters, who is a police officer, helping her with the school run.

She also takes her mother-in-law food shopping every couple of weeks.

Denise said: “I think it’s something everyone should do – if someone who doesn’t have symptoms goes shopping, they may unknowingly spread it.

“Myself and my daughter get tested every seven days.

"It’s quick and easy and doesn’t hurt. It takes five minutes.”

Denise’s daughter, Danielle, is a security guard at an Essex shopping centre.

She had to self-isolate over Christmas when some of her colleagues contracted Covid-19.

Because she is unable to work from home, she decided to start getting tested at the Rayleigh test centre.

“I want to go into work knowing I’m negative, and not spreading it on to my colleagues and the general public," she said.

"The team at the Rayleigh test centre are all in full PPE and very approachable – if you’re not sure how to use the QR code they are there to help you.”

The rapid tests are free and available for anyone who lives or works in Essex. If the test gives a positive result, you must self-isolate in line with Government guidance.

There is support available for anyone who has to self-isolate, including financial support if they can’t go out to work or work from home.

If your rapid test is negative, it is essential to continue to follow Hands Face Space – wash hands, wear a mask and keep two metres away from others.

Getting tested helps stop the spread. We all have a role to play to keep Essex safe.