Here are the top tips for this evening's race meet at Chelmsford City Racecourse, courtesy of MyRacing:

5.15pm - The top two on the shortlist are the interesting handicap debutantes OUT OF THE EAST and Under Wraps in that order of preference. Third choice is Donny Marlow. Market support for Power On should be noted. [Steve Boow]

5.45pm - Newcastle third SHENU looks the pick of those with experience, while Justicialism is another likely player judged on RPRs and The Guvnor is a potential improver. Gooner Boy and Sea The Shells are interesting newcomers. [Steve Boow]

6.15pm - Topweight LADYWOOD (nap), whose two wins represent strong form for the grade, is taken to complete the hat-trick. Second choice is the unexposed Sergeant Major. [Steve Boow]

6.45pm - Bayston Hill has an excellent record over C&D (in lower grades) and Kendergarten Kop may have more to offer over middle distances, while the veteran My Target also enters calculations. However, this may go to RITCHIE VALENS who won a similar event over C&D when he last raced off 81. Second choice is Bayston Hill. [Steve Boow]

7.15pm - A chance is taken that first-time cheekpieces will enable VOI to snap her losing sequence. She is consistent and perhaps the headgear will lift her just enough to regain the winning thread. Second choice is Engrave, ahead of Kentucky Kingdom. [Steve Boow]

7.45pm - Mike Murphy has won with half of his 20 runners this year and he has strong claims with recent three-time 7f winner Velvet Vista. However, a combination of a 10lb penalty and the return to 1m tips things the way of LADY ALAVESA, who broke a losing run over this trip at Kempton last time and she can follow up from only 1lb higher. [Richard Young]

8.15pm - Ed Walker's C&D winner NOBLE QUEEN must have as good a chance as any after running so well in similar company at Wolverhampton. Despite a wide draw Parknacilla may give her most to think about. [Alistair Jones]

To find out more visit https://myracing.com/free-horse-racing-tips/