POLICE are still appealing for information on the four-vehicle collision which took place on the A12 this week.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place on Wednesday (February 10).

Witnesses and dash cam footage are being sought.

A spokesman said: “We were called around 6.50am with reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the Southbound carriageway of the A12 at Langham.

“The road was shut while emergency services responded to the incident.

“A man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“A 40-year-old man from Falkenham, Suffolk was arrested on suspicious of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it, are asked to get in contact with our Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage.”

Witnesses must reference incident 153 of 10 February when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101.