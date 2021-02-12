LESS than half of those who are HIV positive in Essex were diagnosed late, facing an increased risk of death over the past few years.

Public Health England data shows that, out of 132 people aged 15 and over who tested positive for HIV in Essex, only 60 were diagnosed late between 2017 and 2019.

In Essex, the rate of new HIV diagnosis was five cases per 100,000 people aged 15 and over in 2019.

This was below the average across the country, of eight per 100,000.

Figures also show in 2019, 61 per cent of the 30,300 people in Essex who used specialist sexual health services missed the opportunity to get tested at a clinic through either not being offered an appointment or by declining.

Across England, 3,870 of 8,979 tests were recorded as a late diagnosis over the same period – a total of 43 per cent.

Sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust says Channel 4 drama It's A Sin – which covers the 1980s AIDS crisis – has helped with a record number of tests ordered as part of National HIV Testing Week last week.

The five-part television series, which has already received 6.5 million views, tells the story of a group of young, gay men in London at the height of the AIDS pandemic.

The cast of It's A Sin

The Terrence Higgins Trust says HIV testing should be made standard, with checks carried out when a person registers for a GP or attends A&E.

Trust chief executive, Ian Green, said: "We've seen the 'It's a Sin' effect on National HIV Testing Week with tests being ordered faster than ever before off the back of the series, including a surge following [series actor] Olly Alexander's encouragement on social media for people to get tested.

"That's a brilliant legacy for the series.

"We firmly believe that there needs to be much more testing right across the country to find those living with undiagnosed HIV and there should never be a postcode lottery on access.

"Testing for HIV must become like having your eyes tested or a check-up at the dentist and the opportunities made available for that to happen."

Late diagnosis is recorded by measuring the strength of a person's immune system at the point of the positive test result. The figures are for tests which provide cell count data within 91 days.

PHE says many people diagnosed late have had the infection for at least three years, increasing the likelihood of premature death.

Without treatment, HIV can lead to AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) which is a collection of symptoms resulting from a weakened immune system which leaves a person susceptible to life-threatening illnesses.

HIV is passed from person to person through body fluids such as semen or blood and is most commonly caught by having unprotected sex.

It cannot be spread through day-to-day contact like sharing cutlery or kissing.

Clare Perkins, PHE's deputy director of priorities and programmes, said those at risk of HIV and STIs can still access services through sexual health clinics during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "We urge those at risk of HIV to get tested regularly.

"Through early detection and treatment with antiretroviral therapy, people with HIV can expect to live as long as people without HIV."