THE Government has widened the timeframe for when it plans to announce how lockdown in England will end, in a move which could see schools reopening delayed.

Previously Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other ministers have said the "roadmap" out of lockdown would be published on February 22.

However, today, Downing Street has implied the Prime Minister misspoke, with the roadmap set to arrive in the week beginning February 22.

The move could mean the day earmarked for schools reopening, March 8, could be delayed as the Government has promised school leaders at least two weeks notice.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’ve been clear we will publish the roadmap on the week of the 22nd.

“We will set out the roadmap that week but you’ve got what we’ve said previously about trying to give schools as much notice as possible and we’ve said we’ll give at least two weeks.”

The third lockdown will officially be reviewed on February 15.

This is also the deadline for offering the first dose of a vaccine to all 15 million of the most vulnerable people in the UK.

Boris Johnson said the lockdown exit roadmap will be published in the week of February 22.

It will go before Parliament for debate.

Mr Johnson and England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty have confirmed lockdown will not be lifted all at once - but will instead involve a number of stages.

However, the Prime Minister has indicated England will not return to the regional "tiered" system and instead ease out of lockdown all at once.

The first actual easing of restrictions isn't expected until March 8 at the very earliest.

This is the earliest date schools could reopen in England.

It has been reported some year groups may go back first - most likely primary schools and those in secondaries that have exams this year.

The lockdown legislation in England officially ends of March 31.

MPs will have to approve any extension to lockdown rules after this date.

The Prime minister has previously said restrictions would be substantially lifted by this point April 4.