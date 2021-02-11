The quietest railway station in Essex has been revealed.

White Notley train station, in Witham, has the lowest number of passengers in Essex for 2019/20 with just 10,746 exits and entrances, according to the Office for Rail and Road.

This equates to around 207 people on average a week.

The data has no doubt been affected by coronavirus as the village only saw 12,046 exits and entranced in 2018/19.

Chelmsford was one of the county's busiest stations with 8,606,294 uses in 2019/20.

Closely followed by Stansted Airport.

With 4,249,444 exits and entrances, Colchester Station was next on the list.

But pressure group, Railfuture said these numbers are just a "temporary blip" in the growth of railway usage.

Bruce Williamson, a spokesman for the group, said: “I am very confident that the railways will bounce back when Covid-19 is over.

“We can’t ignore the fact the world has changed and people working from home may stay put – but I still feel for the most part, things will return to normal.

“Considering the underlying trend of increased rail usage over the past 30 years, we have to look at Covid-19 as a temporary blip.”

In Braintree there were 29 passenger journeys for every person living in the area in 2019-20 compared to the national rate of 75.