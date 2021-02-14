NORTH Essex is to provide the backdrop to a new TV series based on the novel the Essex Serpent.

Crews have been filming in Alresford for the Victorian melodrama.

But Essex is a popular hunting ground for film crews. Here are some of the programmes which have been filmed in the county.

1.Hi-de-Hi!

Hi di Hi Spike and Ted with fellow Yellowcoats filming in Essex

The popular BBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 to 1988, was set at a holiday camp in the fictional seaside town of Crimpton-on-Sea but was actually filmed in Dovercourt.

The show was based on writer Jimmy Perry’s experience as a Redcoat at Butlins in the 1950s. It ran for nine series with 60 episodes and won a Bafta in 1984 for Best Comedy Series.

2.White Gold

Former Inbetweeners stars Joe Thomas and James Buckley joined Ed Westwick in this Sitcom about a group of window salesmen.

The show was filmed across Essex in Stanford-le-Hope, Corringham and elsewhere in Thurrock.

Series one was released internationally by Netflix on August 11, 2017 and series two was released on May 17 2019.

3.White House Farm

Image: ITV

The six-part drama was based on the true events of the murders at White House Farm in Tolleshunt D'Arcy in 1985.

On August 6 five members same family were shot to death.

It was initially believing that Sheila Caffell, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia had killed her parents June and Nevill Bamber and her sons Daniel and Nicholas, who were six, before turning the gun on herself.

However, police later arrested her brother Jeremy Bamber and he was convicted of the crimes.

Bamber, 60, is currently serving life in Wakefield Prison but continues to protest his innocence.

The series was filmed around Essex including Chelmsford Crown Court, The Chequers Inn in Roxwell and Bourtree Cottage in Goldhanger.

White House Farm has been screened on ITV and is now showing on Netflix.

4.The Third Day

The Third Day

Oscar-nominated Jude Law stared in this psychological thriller filmed on Osea Island, near Maldon.

Around 200 cast and crew worked on the island - which is referenced in the show - for four weeks in 2019 as part of the production.

Directed by Bafta winner Marc Munden the show was set on a mysterious island off the coast of Britain, Law’s character is thrown into the unusual world of secretive inhabitants.

The show aired on Sky Atlantic in September 2020.

5. Mile High

This drama based on the lives of cabin crew members of a young budget airline, in and out of uniform, in the air and on the ground.

Mile High was filmed in Stansted Airport and the Palma de Mallorca Airport.

The show aired on Sky One from 2003 to 2005.