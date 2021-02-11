WALK-IN coronavirus test appointments are now being offered to people living and working in Essex without symptoms.

A total of 13 centres are now in full operation across the county for rapid testing, including ones at Colchester Leisure Centre, West Maldon Community Centre, and Long Meadows Community Centre, in Dovercourt.

About a third of people with Covid-19 have no symptoms and could be spreading the virus unknowingly.

Although case numbers are declining, there is still an alarming number of people with Covid-19 in Essex.

Health officials in the county advise figures could go down even quicker if together people get tested regularly.

John Spence, Essex County Council's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “The number of cases in Essex is continuing to reduce, and that’s down to the great efforts of the people of Essex.

"This is also because of the upscaling of testing of those without symptoms.

"It’s important to get tested regularly to stop the spread, and now we are accepting walk-ins, it’s easier than ever.”

Rapid Covid-19 tests are available at these 13 test centres:

Basildon - Towngate Theatre, and The Place Leisure Centre, Pitsea

Braintree - Witham Town Football Club

Brentwood - The Nightingale Centre

Castle Point - Waterside Farm Leisure Centre

Chelmsford - Central Baptist Church

Colchester - Colchester Leisure Centre

Epping Forest - Theydon Bois Village Hall

Harlow - Civic Centre, The Water Gardens

Maldon - West Maldon Community Centre

Rochford - The MegaCentre

Tendring - Long Meadows Community Centre

Uttlesford - Saffron Walden ECL

Walk-in or book an appointment on essex.gov.uk/getting-tested or by calling 0333 772 6144.