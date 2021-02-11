A FUNDRAISING page set up to raise thousands of pounds in support a late firefighter’s grieving family has now exceeded the half way mark.

Aston Everett suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed while working for the Urban Search and Rescue station in Lexden on January 2.

Despite the best efforts of the firefighters on duty, the paramedics who responded, and hospital staff, the 54-year-old tragically died three days later.

Mr Everett, who had worked for the Essex Fire and Rescue Service for 16 years, served Clacton and Dovercourt’s fire stations, among others.

Revered for his high standards, principles and dedication, the father-of-three and devoted husband has been described as a “brilliant” firefighter by his colleagues.

Following his untimely death, Mr Everett’s friend and colleague, watch manager Ben Turner, launched a fundraising campaign to help support his family.

So far more than £18,000 of the campaign’s £32,000 target, which is equivalent to his annual salary, has been raised, which Mr Turner is thrilled about.

“We have passed the half way mark. To every single person who has contributed to this, thank you,” he said.

“Aston's family can't believe your generosity and kindness.”

Mr Everett, who was always setting himself professional challenges even in his final days, was approaching retirement from the service.

Determined Mr Turner now hopes to relieve the financial burden placed on his friend’s family as a result of his sudden death.

He added: “Aston was a proud man, never wanting to ask for help, always offering support to others and always striving to do the right thing for his family.

“Aston had extremely high moral standards, he was the bread winner and the protector of his family, as well as his community.

“Aston is unable to ask for help now and so I am asking you to help support his family at this awful time.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportingastoneverettsfamily