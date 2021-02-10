THE Government says children are allowed to play outdoors during lockdown after two brothers who were making a snowman were ordered to go home by police.

The BBC reported that brothers Bo and Wren, aged six and eight, were taking a picture of their creation in a London park on January 24 when the officer told them to go home.

Asked whether children making snowmen was legitimate exercise, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Under the current lockdown children’s play areas are allowed to remain open.

“Playgrounds are open so obviously children playing is a form of exercise, that is one of the exemptions that we allow for.”

Government advice currently says people should “minimise time spent outside” their homes, but can leave to exercise.

In Essex, police have insisted they will always take a “common sense” approach to the lockdown regulations and officers will use their own discretion before taking action against any possible rule breakers.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “We continue to engage with people, explain the regulations, and encourage them to do the right thing.

"Where reasoned conversation has not been successful we will consider enforcement action.

"We are also continuing to respond to clear and blatant breaches of the regulations and, where they occur, work with our partners to resolve them.

"We know this is a really challenging time for everyone and we want to thank the public for their continuing support in following the regulations.

"Doing the right thing really does make a difference and it gives us more time to do what we do best – help people, keep people safe, and catch criminals."