Motorists are being urged not to go out onto the roads tonight and unless they absolutely have to.

The warning comes from Essex Highways who say the extreme cold temperatures forecast for tonight will make salt and grit on the roads less effective.

Parts of Essex could reach -13c tonight, making the roads even more treacherous following days of heavy snow.

Essex Highway tweeted: "WARNING! Extreme low road surface temperatures tonight around -9.7C

"Salt starts being less effective at -7c. Beware ice/freezing snow.

"Please do not go out unless vital.

"Gritters out as salt has some slower effect. Please drive slowly & carefully-you may not see ice."

The warning comes as a weather warning for snow and ice across Essex has been extended into Thursday.

The Met Office is now warning icy patches and snow showers will cause disruption across the region through Wednesday to late on Thursday morning.

The Essex Weather Centre says the county has seen up to 25 and 30cm of snow in places in recent days, with Clacton the worst hit.

Most areas have seen at least several centimetres of the white stuff in recent days.