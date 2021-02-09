FORECASTERS have revealed which areas of Essex are most at risk of snow through to tomorrow morning.

The county faced continued low temperatures throughout the day today with many areas experiencing more snowfall.

The Essex Weather Centre says the arctic blast which has swept through the county does not yet compare to the notorious Beast from the East.

The weather event in 2018 saw much of the country covered in snow and temperatures plummet below freezing, even by day.

Daytime temperatures have also dropped below 0c in Essex in recent days, with yesterday’s highest temperature recorded at -1.5c in Southend.

The centre has revealed that west Essex, Chelmsford, Braintree, Witham and Colchester are the areas most at risk of the disruptive snow until 2am tomorrow morning.

The centre said: "Highlighted area showing most at risk of heavy, locally disruptive snow until 2am Wednesday. Accumulations of 1-3cm widely, perhaps up 5cm in places.

"Less frequent snow showers across southern parts of Essex most of the night."