Two more men have been charged in connection with an investigation into drugs supply in Chelmsford.
Manuel Polanco, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with 12 counts of supplying crack cocaine, four counts of supplying heroin; possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin; possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place; two counts of assaulting an emergency worker; and possession of cannabis.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today - Tuesday February 9.
Colin Harding, 37, of Rose Hill, Braintree, has also been charged with five counts of supplying heroin and five counts of supplying crack cocaine.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.
