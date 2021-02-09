HEROIC farmers have been praised for going above and beyond to help stranded travellers navigate the treacherous weather conditions.

Since the arrival of Storm Darcy drivers across north Essex have encountered dangerously icy roads and country lanes coated in thick snow.

As a result, some have found themselves trapped in tricky situations, unable to wriggle their cars free from the wintery blizzard’s chilly grip.

Jamie Reeve, from Walton, was driving down Walton Road towards Landermere Road in Thorpe when he became stuck before a car behind him also suffered the same fate.

But all of a sudden, a noble farmer, who is said to have been helping people throughout the night, turned up to save them from the snowfall.

He said: “A tractor pulled up behind us both and pulled us out. I had never met the farmer before, but I shook his hand and gave him a little drink money.

“He was so thankful, as was I for his help, because I would have had to leave my van there and walk home otherwise.

“He had been helping people in the area all night, so I reckon he must have helped quite a few.”

Maria Revell, from St Osyth, says a separate farmer has also being trying his best to keep the village’s Beach Road in use since the storm hit on the weekend.

“If it had not been for this farmer, everyone at the Belair Estate would have been snowed in as this road is a life line,” she said.

“My car is my independence, so I want him to know how grateful I am and all the other families who would have been stuck without his kindness.

“The road is not gritted, but he has kept it passable. He is famous now and our true hero.”