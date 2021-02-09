MASS coronavirus vaccination centres in Colchester and Clacton - which were forced to close due to heavy snow and high winds - are set to reopen later this week.

Severe conditions across north Essex left health bosses with no choice but to close the sites at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium and Clacton Hospital for the past few days.

But Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), which runs these mass vaccination sites, is hoping to reopen them in the coming days.

The trust said Clacton Hospital’s centre is scheduled to open on Thursday, and Colchester United’s stadium, based off the A12, is planned to reopen on Friday.

However, this will be subject to weather conditions.

An EPUT spokesman said people who have had their vaccinations cancelled due to the closures are able to rebook their appointment from the following day on the NHS national booking website or by calling 119.

“Please do not worry if you cannot immediately see an alternative appointment,” she added.

“We will be adding many more slots over the coming weeks so please check back regularly.”

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group initially planned to open Clacton Hospital, in Tower Road, as a vaccination centre on Sunday, before Storm Darcy swept across the UK.

With plans in place to open the venue tomorrow, the group is asking residents aged 70 and over, who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid, to contact the NHS and arrange a jab.

A spokesman said: “Until now the NHS has asked people to wait until they are contacted to help ensure that those who are most vulnerable are protected first - and that remains the case for most people.

Snowfall - yesterday's snowy conditions in Colchester taken by Sheila Winwright

“However, to ensure absolutely everyone is offered the vaccine, people aged 70 and over can now contact the NHS so they can be vaccinated by the middle of this month.

“The easiest way to arrange a vaccination is through the national booking service which can be accessed at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination.”

The group’s vaccination hubs at the Fryatt Hospital, in Dovercourt, and the Colchester Primary Care Centre, in Turner Road, remains open today for pre-booked jab appointments.