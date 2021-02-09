THE flurry of snow we’ve had this week may have come as a surprise us, but it has been even more surprising for pets and animals across the county.

Like us, they’re just as fascinated by the white stuff as we are and have taken the opportunity to explore the outdoors.

On social media, posts of dogs, sheep, and more have been shown taking some time in the seasonal weather.

Essex Police’s dog section took out their PDs Chip, Tex, Bella, Rex and Diesel out on a snow patrol.

Just to brighten up your Monday, here’s some of our teams out on snow-patrol ⛄️ 🐕 PDs Chip, Tex, Bella, Rex and Diesel are out protecting the vulnerable, snow matter what. If they find anyone up to snow good, they might get a frostbite. Have an ice week everyone 😝🙄 #OPC 74433 pic.twitter.com/wZeiZV2DQT — Essex Police Dog Section (@EPDogSection) February 8, 2021

At Colchester Zoo, Jenny the sheep had her own little snowman built for her by staff.

Jenny the sheep has been enjoying the recent snowfall and the little snowman our Animal Care Team built for her! ❄️😍☃#DoYouWantToBuildASnowMan #SnowFall #BringingTheZooToYou #ColchesterZoo pic.twitter.com/Jlh6gzjeWa — Colchester Zoo (@ColchesterZoo) February 9, 2021

In North Fambridge near Maldon, farmers at the Fambridge Flock took this photo of snow-dusted soay sheep in their field.

Soay sheep in the snow. Photo: The Fambridge Flock

Do you have any pictures of animals in the snow? Send them to us by visiting our ‘Send us your news’ section of the website.