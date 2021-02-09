THIS is the amusing moment two 'dinosaurs' battled it out in a snowy village.

The pair of T-Rexs were spotted play fighting on Beacon Field, in Point Clear, St Osyth, on Sunday.

Taylor Woodcraft, 33, captured the funny footage after being alerted to the light-hearted duel by his three-year-old son.

The seemingly ludicrousness of his son's claim initially led him to assume he was imagining the fight.

But Mr Woodcraft was left stunned when he peeked out of his window to see two people dressed in giant dinosaurs costumes wrestling for territory in the snow.

He said: "My son told me and at first I thought he was just playing and imagining it.

"He was indoors wanting to go out in the snow so was looking out the window.

"I was rather shocked when I looked out the window and saw them having a snowball fight.

"My two older sons were out playing in the snow somewhere else, so they were disappointed they missed it."