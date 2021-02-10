Anyone who still goes out to work in Essex, and who doesn’t have Covid-19 symptoms, is being encouraged to get tested on a regular basis.

The number of cases in Essex is now reducing following the introduction of lockdown, public health and physical distancing measures and the upscaling of testing. Over 60,000 rapid tests have been carried out in Essex amongst those who do not display any symptoms – 40,000 of which have taken place in January alone.

However, there are still a worrying number of people with Covid-19 in Essex. Health officials in the county advise figures could go down even quicker if we help break the chain of transmission by getting tested regularly.

This is because around a third of people with the virus have no symptoms and could be spreading Covid-19 unknowingly.

There are 13 test centres across Essex, all easily accessible and covid-secure:

Basildon - Towngate Theatre, and The Place Leisure Centre, Pitsea

Braintree - Witham Town Football Club

Brentwood - The Nightingale Centre

Castle Point - Waterside Farm Leisure Centre

Chelmsford - Central Baptist Church

Colchester - Colchester Leisure Centre

Epping Forest - Theydon Bois Village Hall

Harlow - Civic Centre, The Water Gardens

Maldon - West Maldon Community Centre

Rochford - The MegaCentre

Tendring - Long Meadows Community Centre

Uttlesford - Saffron Walden ECL

There are also three sites run by Southend and Thurrock Councils.

Rapid tests are available for anyone who lives or works in Essex, who doesn’t have Covid-19 symptoms. For those who can’t work from home, getting a test is really important, to stop the spread.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Director of Public Health for Essex County Council, explains: “Although the light is at the end of the tunnel with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, we are not there yet and local health services remain under pressure. We need anyone not showing Covid-19 symptoms to play their part and book a rapid test as soon as they can.”

Booking an appointment is easy, either online at www.essex.gov.uk/book-a-test or by calling 0333 772 6144.

Anyone with symptoms should book a test via www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test