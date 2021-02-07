The number of Covid-19 deaths recorded across Essex hospital trusts in the latest 24 hour period have been revealed.
From 4pm on February 5 to 4pm on February 6, there was one death at the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Basildon, Southend and Broomfield Hospitals.
Further across the county into North Essex, data - which was released this afternoon - shows that at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, there was one death recorded in the period.
At Clacton Hospital, which is run by Anglian Community Enterprise, there were no new deaths recorded.
And at the Braintree Community Hospital, there were no new deaths recorded.
Across England, there were 41 recorded Covid-19 deaths.
Read more:
1,000 people join search for missing Blu as Storm Darcy hits Essex