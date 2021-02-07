The Met Office have warned rain could soon turn into snow, with showers still predicted for Essex today.

Although many of us woke up to just rain outside, The Met Office say rain is turning increasingly to snow across the southeast of the UK, with snow showers feeding into the northeast.

Residents have reported seeing the first of the snow fall in Southend and Colchester, with forecasts still predicting the county to see snow throughout the day and into Monday.

And BBC Essex weather say heavy snow is still likely for many parts of the county today.

Sunday's starting on a wintry note in some areas, with #rain turning increasingly to #snow across the southeast of the UK, and snow showers feeding into the northeast. Elsewhere there's some #frost and icy patches to contend with pic.twitter.com/BmOH78lX44 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 7, 2021

Read more:

Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Darcy set to bring blizzards and snow to Essex

Essex weather latest: Blizzards and up to 20cm of snow possible

The Essex Weather Centre have also reported a transition from rain to snow has started in the east with snow reported in Clacton and Holland-on-Sea.

This morning, a spokesperson said: "Storm Darcy will affect Essex for the next 48 hours with strong winds and heavy snow.

"Central and eastern districts are at highest risk of disruptive snow and drifting. If it is not snowing in your area yet, the risk will increase as time progresses."

It comes after forecasters issued yellow warnings for snow covering the length of Britain from Saturday.

And the storm has also led the Met Office to issue an amber warning for snow for the south-east of England from early this morning.

It was predicted there is a chance a few places could see as much as 20cm of snow.