The number of coronavirus deaths recorded across Essex hospital trusts in the latest 24-period have been revealed.
From 4pm on February 4 to 4pm on February 5, there were a total of four deaths at the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Basildon, Southend and Broomfield Hospitals.
Further across the county into North Essex, data - which was released this afternoon - shows that at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, there was one death recorded in the period.
At Clacton Hospital, which is run by Anglian Community Enterprise, there were no new deaths recorded.
And at the Braintree Community Hospital, there were no new deaths recorded.
Across England, there were 80 recorded Covid-19 deaths.
