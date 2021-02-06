A search has been launched to help find a missing 14-year-old who has links to Essex.
Essex Police are now appealing for information to help find Kye Perkins, who is missing from Sussex.
Kye was reported missing on January 29 and has links to Colchester, Witham, South Woodham Ferrers and Chelmsford.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins, slim build with short black hair.
Read more:
Hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Darcy set to bring blizzards and snow to Essex
Supermarket giant Lidl continues south Essex takeover as new store set to create 40 jobs
A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.
"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment