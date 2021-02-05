A COCAINE dealer who used a fake name and identity documents to try and fool the police has been jailed for more than three and-a-half years.

Florjan Hidri used fake documents in the name of Alexandru Buculut after being arrested in Great Baddow in April on suspicion of drugs offences.

But Essex Police were able to uncover his lie and prove the documents had been falsely obtained.

Hidri, of no fixed address, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, perverting the course of justice and possession of false documents at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to three and-a-half years in prison for the drug offences and a further three months for perverting the course of justice.

Officer in charge of the case, PC John James Hogan, of Chelmsford CID, said: "Hidri was stopped by officers on West Hanningfield Road in Great Baddow on 16 April 2020.

"Upon searching the car they found 116 bags containing cocaine with an estimated street value of £5,700, and a further quantity of cannabis. He continued to try and evade justice by giving a false identity and a fake driving licence, but later admitted his true name.

"Hidri has finally shown he can be honest about something - and that was done in admitting his guilt at court."