TRIBUTES have been paid to a fiercely independent great grandmother who died after contracting Covid-19.

Nancy White had gone into Colchester Hospital after suffering a broken pelvis.

She was later transferred to Clacton Hospital as part of her recovery but she tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently died aged 94.

Her family said the charity worker had done her best to shield throughout the pandemic.

Mrs White had been a member of Harwich and Dovercourt’s Inner Wheel Club for 48 years including serving as club president.

She also worked at the St Helena’s Hospice shop in the town for 25 years.

Friendly - Nancy White was described as friendly, sharp-witted and full of humour

Her family said she broke her hip in December and tested negative for Covid-19 before entering Colchester Hospital.

During her recovery, she was moved to the rehabilitation centre at Clacton Hospital where it is believed she may have contracted the virus, testing positive in early January. She died on January 26.

Laura Gaffney, one of Mrs White’s five children, said she had lived alone after her husband, Charles, died in 1987.

Read more:

She said she had shielded from the start of lockdown last year such was her fear of contracting Covid-19.

Laura said she even cancelled her carers’ visits to try to protect herself.

She added: “My mum was sharp and quick-witted. People often thought she was a lot younger than what she was.

“She was full of humour and was always making people laugh.

“Also, being a Geordie, she was always cheerful and friendly. She would chat to anyone and everyone, she was so friendly.”

Mrs White found a love for bowls earlier in her life and became a member of Dovercourt Bowls Club in Fronks Avenue and lived next door to it.

Such was her commitment to the sport, her family had a purpose-built gate fitted in her garden for easy access and a short-walk home from playing - or even a few drinks in the bar.

Another of her children, Colin, 64, added: “She had a damn good sense of humour. My mother was gregarious and very outgoing – she loved company.

“She had an ear infection as a child which led to her becoming deaf in one ear.

“By the time she died she was almost completely deaf, I couldn’t speak to her for the last few weeks. It’s gutting, she was such a fighter.”

Mrs White leaves behind 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.