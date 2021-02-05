AN elderly man has sustained serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car.
Essex Police were called to the junction with Carnarvon Road, in Clacton, at around 9.50am today.
The force had received reports that a pedestrian and a vehicle had been involved in a collision.
The elderly man suffered serious head and neck injuries.
Officers remain stationed at the scene and a roundabout in Wellesley Road, not far from the junction with Old Road, is currently closed off.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance was called out to a road traffic collision on Carnarvon Road in Clacton just before 10am this morning.
"A male patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 285 of 5 February or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
