With a plethora of streaming services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.

But as the nation endures a third national lockdown many of us are swiftly running out of things to watch.

Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for February, with more still to come throughout the month.

What’s more is there’s new seasons of some of the best Netflix original shows being released in the coming days.

Here is the list of new Netflix releases in Februray including TV shows, Netflix origianals, films and documentaries.

Netflix TV series and films February

1 February

Mean Girls

Miss Bala

Moms’ Night Out

Next

Parks & Recreation (all seven seasons)

Snakes on a Plane

The House Arrest of Us season one

The Pact

Zig & Sharko season three

2 February

Snowpiercer season two, new episodes each Tuesday

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready season two

Kid Cosmic season one

Mighty Express season two

3 February

All My Friends Are Dead

Firefly Lane

4 February

Riverdale season five, new episodes each Thursday

5 February

Hache season two

Malcolm & Marie

Invisible City

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

10 February

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Ghosts of Cité Soleil

Kalde føtter

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

11 February

Capitani season one

Red Dot

Squared Love

12 February

Buried by the Bernards season one

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Barbie Princess Adventure

Hate by Dani Rovira

Xico's Journey

15 February

The Crew season one

16 February

Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie

17 February

Behind Her Eyes

19 February

Tribes of Europa season one

23 February

Pelé

24 February

Canine Intervention

26 February

Call Me Crazy

What’s leaving Netflix in February?

Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say bye to some things on Netflix.

So if you're midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this month, you will need to be quick.

2 February

Diary of a Night Watchman season one

The Rebel season one

3 February

Attack on Titan season one

4 February

French Dirty

5 February

Colette

Mindhack

The Monster

OCTB

6 February

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno

Elvis & Annabelle

Fahrenheit 11/9

Superfly

Upgrade

8 February

Book Club

Swiped

9 February

Tienstin Mystic season one

10 February

Cunning Single Lady

Reign seasons one to four

14 February

Age of Glory season one and two

Exclusive Edition season one

Glowing Embers season one

The Iron Lady season one

The Mortified Guide season one

15 February

In The Dark season one

16 February

Kon Kon Kon season one

Beethoven Virus season one

17 February

Brave Miss World season one

20 February

Falsa Identidad season one

22 February

The Kindness Diaries

Redwater

23 February

The King 2 Hearts season one

Timeline season one

24 February

The Emperor Owner of the Mask season one

Hospital Ship season one

The Scholar Who Walks the Night season one

25 February

Sin senos si hay paraiso 9 seasons one to three

26 February

The Moon Embracing the Sun season one

27 February