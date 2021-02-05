Two men and a teenager have been charged with drugs offences as part of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing in Chelmsford.
Kye Garnier, 19, of Bishop Road, Chelmsford, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
Armand Mpita, 28, of Manor Road, West Ham in London, has been charged with three counts of supplying heroin and four counts of supplying crack cocaine.
Both are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, February 5).
A 15-year-old boy from Croydon, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in December and charged yesterday with being concerned in supplying heroin and crack cocaine, supplying heroin and crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on March 19.
A 23-year-old man from east London who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug has been released without charge.
