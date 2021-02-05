A POLICE force has warned residents to remain vigilant and be wary of criminals who are continuing to use the coronavirus pandemic to commit fraud.
Essex Police believes lawbreakers are manipulating the Government’s relief schemes - offered to those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis - for their own financial gain.
The crooks, whose main aim is to trick residents into handing over money or information, use seemingly official logos and branding to convince email recipients they are from a genuine organisation.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Always login directly to your accounts to verify any requests and avoid clicking on any links or attachments as they could lead to fake websites.
“Make sure you forward scam emails to report@phishing.gov.uk to help keep others safe from fraud and scams.”
For more advice on the steps you can take to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud crime visit essex.police.uk/fraud