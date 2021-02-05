ESSEX residents are being urged to apply for postal votes to "vote safe" for elections in May.

Essex County Council elections are set to take place on May 6 this year, with all 75 seats on the council set to be contested.

These elections are an opportunity for people to have a say on who represents residents on issues that directly affect day-to-day life in the county.

Ahead of the elections, County Hall is asking residents to ‘Vote safe’ by registering for postal voting in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman said: "Even though there are a number of ways to vote, including in a polling station, the safest way to vote as the situation stands, is by staying at home and voting by post."

Joanna Boaler, Head of Democracy at Essex County Council, said: “The Government is working hard to ensure that however you choose to cast your vote in May, you can do so safely.

“If you’re thinking about voting by post, you can apply now. This will make sure your application is processed early and your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly.

“Remember that you need to be registered to be able to vote - don’t miss your opportunity to have your say.”

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.