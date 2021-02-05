Essex could be facing more than 24 hours of snow this weekend, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the county between Saturday and Monday for snow and ice.

A blast of cold air is set to sweep in on Saturday evening and could even turn rain into snow by 11pm.

The Met Office’s forecast for all of north Essex says there is now a 90 per cent chance of heavy snow falling from 11pm on Saturday until at least midday on Sunday.

Weather chart by Wxcharts shows heavy snow will hit the east of England on Sunday night

Light snow is expected to fall throughout the rest of the afternoon on Sunday, with the chances rated no lower than 70 per cent.

A heavier band of snow could hit the region again around 9pm before returning to light snow throughout the night and into Monday.

READ MORE:

The Met Office says there is a 50 to 70 per cent of light snow falling throughout Monday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing next week, with the Essex Weather Centre warning it will be the “coldest weather of the winter”.

The maximum temperature on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday is 0c.

The yellow weather warning put in place across Essex this weekend states: