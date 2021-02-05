PEDAL-PUSHING commuters will now enjoy added peace of mind after a train station unveiled hundreds of secure parking spots for cyclists and their bikes.

Marks Tey rail station, which is run by Greater Anglia, has installed 200 extra theft-proof parking spaces for bicycles.

The secure facilities will help to prevent train travellers’ two-wheelers from being stolen as they can only be accessed using one of the train operator’s smart cards.

The new covered cycle parking areas, which also benefit from CCTV and new lighting, have increased the station’s cycle parking capacity by over 300 per cent.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: “We are continuing to improve our stations and offer convenient, secure integrated transport opportunities to help encourage more eco-friendly journeys.

“More people are choosing to live in our region and travel by train, we are seeing increasing numbers of people cycling to stations, so we’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people cycling in our region has soared, and the new facilities will help them to make more sustainable journeys and leave the car at home more.”