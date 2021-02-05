Foreign Office minister James Cleverly is defending the delay in implementing quarantine hotels, saying the industry needed to be given "notice" of the plans.

Arrivals from Covid variant hotspots will have to stay in a hotel for ten nights from February 15.

Mr Cleverly said that not every hotel will be involved in the plans.

The rules affect UK residents and Irish nationals travelling from 33 countries on the "red list" - which covers much of South America, southern Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Portugal.

The Braintree MP said: "We've been working with international partners who put a similar package in place - New Zealand, Australia, for example - see how that works.

"It's very easy for you to say, oh, all you have to do is... but hindsight is a wonderful thing.

"This is adding to an existing package of measures which requires a test before departure, requires a notification form on departure, already requires ten days of quarantine.

"So this is adding to existing measures, and we want to make sure that this works, that we give the hotel industry notice."

"Obviously not every hotel will be doing this and so it's unsurprising that some hotel chains haven't been contacted about this."

Quarantined travellers will be served three meals a day in their rooms, with hot and cold options. Tea, coffee, fruit, and water will be available.

Mr Cleverly said it would be up to countries where holidaymakers are arriving to decide on travel passports.

"The border measures of other countries and what they require of people coming to their countries will be up to them," he told Sky News.

"Receiving countries will set their own border measures and it will be up to those countries to define what they require travellers to have.

"At the moment, most countries, including our own, require a negative test result.

"And we'll have to see what countries, what the international community, put in place once vaccines around the world are as effectively distributed, as they are here in the UK."