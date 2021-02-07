Over the course of the pandemic, the physical and mental challenges we have faced can make some of us quite vulnerable.

This vulnerability can be an issue when residents are the targets of scammers.

We have rounded up the scams active in Essex so you can be prepared.

NHS email scam:

Residents across the country have reported being targeted by email fraudsters.

The email, which purports to be from the NHS, tells the reader they have been selected to receive the coronavirus vaccine from the health service.

It asks them to click on a link inside the email which is part of a phishing scam, a way of tricking residents into giving out personal information.

Essex Trading Standards said: "We can confirm it is a scam and the links take you to a website that asks for financial details to pay for the vaccine.

"Do not click on the link.

"If you get this email, please forward it to the National Cyber Security Centre's Suspicious Email Reporting Service at report@phishing.gov.uk."

Essex Police are reminding people never to click on any links in unsolicited emails and to check the email address is genuine.

Vaccine payment scam:

Essex Trading Standards said it has received several reports from across the county about people being offered a Covid-19 vaccination out of the blue.

Elderly residents have been receiving phone calls advising them the vaccination would be carried out at their home and the caller required their name, address and financial details to take payment.

Other residents have also been contacted by text or via an automated voice message on the phone.

A spokesman for Essex Trading Standards said: "Criminals are exploiting the current situation to attempt to steal personal details and your money.”

Test and Trace scam:

Scammers are posing as workers from the NHS Test and Trace service made calls asking for payment for coronavirus tests.

Those being called are told that they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and are then told they must purchase a test over the phone.

The genuine advice is that if you've been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus and need to self-isolate, you may get an email, text or phone call from NHS Test and Trace, however no one would be advised to get tested unless they had symptoms, and if they do, they would never be asked to purchase a test or give their bank details.

Director of Public Health, Dr Mike Gogarty said: “ The NHS Test and Trace service is a vital element in helping us stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I am disgusted that scammers are using this crucial service as a way to scam people, potentially putting people’s health at risk.

“People should not be discouraged from giving their contact details as part of test and trace, however I would ask that they remain vigilant when receiving calls, check the telephone number and not give any information such as bank details if asked.”

What the experts are saying:

NHS England has teamed up with the police and security agencies to warn people against falling victim to scams involving the coronavirus vaccine.

A spokesman said: "In the UK, coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the National Health Services of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

"You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a GP surgery or pharmacy local to you, to receive your vaccine.

"Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay.

"The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details.

"The NHS will never ask you for your PIN or banking password.

"The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.

"The NHS will never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips."

All scams should be reported via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 2231133.