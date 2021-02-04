A RISE in the amount of council tax residents pay for police and fire services will make Essex an even safer county, according to the commissioner.

Members of the police, fire and crime panel have officially agreed on the budget for policing and fire and rescue services for 2021 until 2022.

The proposal was made up of recommendations from Essex commissioner Roger Hirst, who holds the purse strings for Essex Police and the Essex Fire service.

Due to the newfound financial pressures placed on many by the pandemic, Mr Hirst had previously asked the public to share their views on a potential tax increase.

It has now been revealed the commissioner’s portion will rise by a total of 4.98 per cent, equivalent to £9.90 extra a year – and £208.53 in total - for a Band D property.

The increase, which is in addition to the levies set by Essex County Council and local councils, only applies to the policing element of the bill.

The decision has been made to not request money for the fire and rescue side of the council tax fee due to there not being “the same urgent need” for added investment.

Despite the extent of the rise being less than the maximum permitted, the increase will help fund a further 184 more police officers, taking the force to 3,553 FTE officers.

Mr Hirst said: “As a country we are under intense financial pressure, and every penny we spend needs to make a difference.

“I have been through the budgets for both services with the chief officers and am convinced that the support for my budget proposals will get the result we want.

“The Essex Police budget also includes £3.5m additional efficiency savings that will be reinvested in the frontline.

“These budgets mean that Essex will be an even safer and more secure county and will help deliver the services the public want.

“We know times are tough, so we are not using all the precept increase permitted for policing or increasing the precept for the fire and rescue service.

“We will use the proportion we need, so we can continue our fight to push down crime and create the communities we all need to prosper.”

Following the announcement of Mr Hirst’s latest budget, the commissioner also reiterated the importance of rallying behind the county’s emergency services.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic it is more vital than ever that we continue to support our emergency services,” he added.

“This investment in policing will continue to push back crime and creates the safe and secure communities that are the bedrock on which communities flourish and businesses grow and prosper.

“The police and fire and rescue services are essential to creating the environment we all need and where we can build back better and stronger than ever before.”